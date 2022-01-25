Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,840 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $9,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $86,264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in NETGEAR by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 554,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial cut shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $27.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.24 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.71. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

