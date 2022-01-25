Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,593 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,593 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,783,000 after purchasing an additional 622,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after acquiring an additional 491,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 840.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after acquiring an additional 470,205 shares during the period. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after acquiring an additional 264,532 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTOR opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other Meritor news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

