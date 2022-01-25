Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,893,000 after acquiring an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after acquiring an additional 412,577 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,975,000 after acquiring an additional 218,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 204,083 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 15.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GBX opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

