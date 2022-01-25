Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 357,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $10,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 424.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth about $4,607,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

