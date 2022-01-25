PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002950 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market cap of $6.47 million and $96,078.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.96 or 0.06583941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00054122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,581.31 or 1.00022288 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00048873 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

