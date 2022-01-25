ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 535,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 8,163,995 shares.The stock last traded at $69.47 and had previously closed at $71.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 403.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 199.2% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

