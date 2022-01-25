Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 2,082 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of TSM opened at $125.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $107.58 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $653.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

