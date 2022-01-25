Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 509 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter worth about $1,209,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,564 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 21.1% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 155.9% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 13,147 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $183.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.55 and a 200 day moving average of $188.77. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.46. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.