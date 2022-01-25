Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in DraftKings by 40.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 62.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $3,288,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.91.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $2,459,588.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 412,191 shares of company stock valued at $17,970,573 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.