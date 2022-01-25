Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 333.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,290,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,304,000 after acquiring an additional 318,636 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,185,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG stock opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.09. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.88, for a total transaction of $27,767,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $11,511,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,744,980 shares of company stock valued at $307,647,603. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

