Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Shares of BSCL opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08.

