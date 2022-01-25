Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $303.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

