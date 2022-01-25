Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 19,200 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 223.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 14,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $63.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.08 and its 200 day moving average is $62.32.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

