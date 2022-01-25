Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 31,091 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,091 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,775,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QS opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 10.22.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

