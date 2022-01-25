Prospera Financial Services Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $162.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $153.29 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.49.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

