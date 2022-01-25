Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 4,324 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Emfo LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% during the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 138 shares of company stock worth $10,413 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

