Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 7,120 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,120 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 72,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE:O opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

