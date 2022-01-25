Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.09 Million Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

XHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

