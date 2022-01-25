Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.39 Million Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $21.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.53.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

