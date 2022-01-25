Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,700 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tivity Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TVTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tivity Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Tivity Health stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.18.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TVTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.