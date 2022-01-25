Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Purple Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 471.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $170.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.90 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRPL shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.15.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market cap of $591.64 million, a P/E ratio of 152.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,876,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $19,622,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey purchased 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,279,926 shares of company stock worth $60,756,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

