Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.

In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 12.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 89.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 137.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

