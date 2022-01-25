Pzena Investment Management (PZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Pzena Investment Management stock opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. Pzena Investment Management has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44.
In related news, EVP Chenyu Caroline Cai sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $246,552.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,626 shares of company stock worth $395,354. Insiders own 53.19% of the company’s stock.
About Pzena Investment Management
Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
