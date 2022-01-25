Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Issued By DA Davidson

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.62. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

COLB stock opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $50.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 99.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 335.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.