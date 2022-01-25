Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get Republic First Bancorp alerts:

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

FRBK opened at $4.05 on Monday. Republic First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.73 and a 52-week high of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 69.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.