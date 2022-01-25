Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UnitedHealth Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. France now anticipates that the healthcare conglomerate will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.90 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.04.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $462.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.97. The company has a market cap of $435.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,452,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,203,185,000 after purchasing an additional 291,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after purchasing an additional 838,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

