Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $45.48 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. FMR LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 664,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

