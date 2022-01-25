Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SunPower Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SunPower in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SunPower’s FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPWR. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cfra lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.71.

SPWR stock opened at $16.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. SunPower has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter worth about $2,269,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 106,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.