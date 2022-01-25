Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.35 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.86.

Shares of SBNY opened at $314.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $328.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 11.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 2,168.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after buying an additional 38,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

