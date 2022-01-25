Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issued By Truist Financial

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $31.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Green Plains by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

