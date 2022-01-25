Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Issued By Raymond James (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$78.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$82.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$64.17 and a 12-month high of C$94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$410.38 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.