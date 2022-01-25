Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Amarin in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01).

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Amarin’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of AMRN opened at $2.99 on Monday. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

