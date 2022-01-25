Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Issued By William Blair

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CarMax in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.39 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $111.92 on Monday. CarMax has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in CarMax by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

