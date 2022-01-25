Qtron Investments LLC Has $776,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 21.8% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 41,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in American Tower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American Tower by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $248.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.13. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.73.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.