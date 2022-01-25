Qtron Investments LLC Has $943,000 Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 850.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $588.43.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $490.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $380.64 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $577.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $560.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $1,210,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.