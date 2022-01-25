Qtron Investments LLC Invests $695,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,280,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,549,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 928,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,605,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,468,000 after purchasing an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ACGL opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.23 per share, with a total value of $19,977,749.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

