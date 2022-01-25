Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,989,000 after buying an additional 6,093,214 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,238,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after buying an additional 797,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 497.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 896,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,679,000 after buying an additional 746,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $116,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530,000 shares of company stock worth $204,775,400 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.19.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

