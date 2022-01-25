Qtron Investments LLC Sells 1,144 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 27.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $902,378,000 after acquiring an additional 41,408 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,822,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $525,143,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,058,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,031,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $217.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Argus upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.08.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.