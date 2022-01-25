Quant Price Down 32.2% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $102.12 or 0.00277058 BTC on popular exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $37.38 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000123 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006535 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.12 or 0.01123531 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

