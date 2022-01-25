QuickSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $56.39 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $56.39 million and $11.35 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for $172.39 or 0.00470560 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00050647 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,419.09 or 0.06603381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00056455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,567.18 or 0.99817144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049777 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

