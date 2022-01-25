Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Acquires C$12,972.00 in Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,625,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,228,221.92.

QUIS opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.50 million and a P/E ratio of -31.67. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.97.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price objective on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

