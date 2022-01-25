Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $610,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 17.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

NYSE:CMS opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.