Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $722,000 Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 103.0% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 231,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 117,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ARQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $799.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $54,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,060 shares of company stock worth $470,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

