Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Position in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRCH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Porch Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

PRCH stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.31. Porch Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $97,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,647 shares of company stock worth $3,167,955. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

