Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 45.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,163 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

OFG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday.

OFG opened at $27.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.68%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

