Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,004 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,787 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 725,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 110,106 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,223 shares during the period. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.23. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

