Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 138.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 19.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Kaman by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kaman by 99.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $42.77 on Tuesday. Kaman Co. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $58.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 727.34%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.