Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.57.

RL stock opened at $110.33 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $99.92 and a 1-year high of $142.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day moving average is $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,592,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,072,000 after buying an additional 2,033,615 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $173,153,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth $50,673,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 528,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,722,000 after buying an additional 421,376 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,745,000 after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

