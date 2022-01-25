Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.48.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 81,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,720,908. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $178,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,294,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $675,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,267,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 138,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Range Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

