Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $94.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.95 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 8.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Rapid7 by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

