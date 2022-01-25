Raymond James & Associates Has $493,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,706,000.

PEZ opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.00. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $75.26 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

